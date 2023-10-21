Sialkot Literary Festival on 25th

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) The University of Sialkot (USKT) will hold the "Sialkot Literary Festival (SLF) on October 15.

According to the USKT spokesperson, the festival, being held under the leadership of Faisal Manzoor, Chairman, board of Governors, and Muhammad Rehan Younas, Vice Chancellor/Executive Director, is a premier free-to-public cultural event arranged by the university to explores dialogue and interface between literature and arts that shape our cultural, social, economic, and political frameworks.

The festival aims to bring together, discuss, and celebrate the diverse and pluralistic literary traditions of Pakistan, its arts, activism, and big ideas. SLF features discussions on a variety of subjects including fiction and nonfiction writing, music, painting, filmmaking, architecture and politics to reclaim and employ Pakistan’s rich and varied literary traditions.