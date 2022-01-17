UrduPoint.com

Sialkot Lynching Case: 85 Suspects Produced Before Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2022 | 02:04 PM

Sialkot lynching case: 85 suspects produced before court

Police produce the suspects before the court after completion of their 14-day physical remand in lynching case of Sri-Lankan citizen Priyantha Kumara.

GUJRANWALA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2022) Police produced 85 suspects of Sialkot lynching case before an anti-terrorism court on Monday.

The polixe produced them after completion of 14-day physical remand.

Strict security arrangements were made on the occasion as large contingents of police were deployed around the ATC premises in Gujranwala and at the Sialkot road.

The Punjab government had earlier decided to conduct the jail trial of the high-profile case due to security reasons.

On Dec 3, a mob of 400 people dragged Priyantha Kumara out of the factory where he was working as a manager, accused him of blasphemy and set him ablaze. The incident brought bad name to the country across the world, putting relations between both Pakistan and Sri-Lanka at stake.

More Stories From Pakistan

