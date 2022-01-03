Sialkot lynching case: Physical remand of suspects extended till January 17

(@FahadShabbir)

The ATC judge directs Investigation Officer to complete investigation into the case and submit report before the court.

GUJRANWALA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-January 3rd, 2022) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended the physical remand of as many as 85 suspects in the Sialkot lynching case.

The police produced the suspects before the court amid strict security arrangements after completion of their earlier remand. An Investigation officer (IO) of the case pleaded with the court that physical remand of the suspects should be extended for further probe.

The court accepted the request of the IO and extended the physical remand of the suspect for two weeks and directed him to produce them on January 17, the next date of hearing.

The judge also directed the IO to complete investigation into the case and submit final charge-sheet before the court.

Priyantha Kumara, a 49-year-old Sri Lankan national, was lynched by a mob of workers at a factory on December 3, where he was working as manager. A first information report (FIR) was registered against hundreds of unidentified men, including workers of the factory.

Scores have since been arrested and are facing investigation. The Punjab government and the prosecution team in December decided to conduct the jail trial of the high-profile case due to security concerns.

The decision was reached during a meeting of government officials and the prosecution team to ensure law and order situation and avoid any untoward incident.

The jail management has been instructed to make all the arrangements for the jail trial.