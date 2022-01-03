UrduPoint.com

Sialkot Lynching Case: Physical Remand Of Suspects Extended Till January 17

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2022 | 05:28 PM

Sialkot lynching case: Physical remand of suspects extended till January 17

The ATC judge directs Investigation Officer to complete investigation into the case and submit report before the court.

GUJRANWALA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-January 3rd, 2022) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended the physical remand of as many as 85 suspects in the Sialkot lynching case.

The police produced the suspects before the court amid strict security arrangements after completion of their earlier remand. An Investigation officer (IO) of the case pleaded with the court that physical remand of the suspects should be extended for further probe.

The court accepted the request of the IO and extended the physical remand of the suspect for two weeks and directed him to produce them on January 17, the next date of hearing.

The judge also directed the IO to complete investigation into the case and submit final charge-sheet before the court.

Priyantha Kumara, a 49-year-old Sri Lankan national, was lynched by a mob of workers at a factory on December 3, where he was working as manager. A first information report (FIR) was registered against hundreds of unidentified men, including workers of the factory.

Scores have since been arrested and are facing investigation. The Punjab government and the prosecution team in December decided to conduct the jail trial of the high-profile case due to security concerns.

The decision was reached during a meeting of government officials and the prosecution team to ensure law and order situation and avoid any untoward incident.

The jail management has been instructed to make all the arrangements for the jail trial.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Government Of Punjab Law And Order Jail Sialkot January December FIR All Government Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Shooting of Shah Rukh Khan ’s next movie“Patha ..

Shooting of Shah Rukh Khan ’s next movie“Pathan” postponed due to increasi ..

17 minutes ago
 Loeb wins stage to reduce Al-Attiyah's Dakar lead

Loeb wins stage to reduce Al-Attiyah's Dakar lead

14 minutes ago
 Export target of $15.125 achieved in first half of ..

Export target of $15.125 achieved in first half of 2021-22: MoC

14 minutes ago
 Rs 27.53m legal relief provided on Punjab Ombudsma ..

Rs 27.53m legal relief provided on Punjab Ombudsman orders

14 minutes ago
 Foreign arrivals in Nepal down nearly 35 pct in 20 ..

Foreign arrivals in Nepal down nearly 35 pct in 2021

20 minutes ago
 'People of all religions enjoying equal rights in ..

'People of all religions enjoying equal rights in Pakistan'ADCG Sialkot Farooq A ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.