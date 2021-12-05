Sialkot lynching incident against spirit of Islam: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Sunday said despite multiple challenges, the country was heading towards progress and prosperity.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Sialkot lynching incident was totally against the spirit of Islam.

The minister said islam was a religion of peace and tolerance. The people should follow Islam as prescribed in the Holy Quran and Sunnah.

Expressing grief and sorrow over the tragic incident of Sialkot, he said lack of knowledge was one of the main causes of such incidents in the society.