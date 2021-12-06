UrduPoint.com

Sialkot Lynching: Police Arrest Seven More Suspects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 02:40 PM

Sialkot lynching: Police arrest seven more suspects

The reports say that as many as 131 have been arrested over their alleged role in killing 49-year old Sri Lankan factory worker Priyantha Kumara over allegations of blasphemy.

SIALKOT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 6th, 2021) Police arrested seven more suspects allegedly involved in torturing Sri-Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumara over blasphemy allegations.

With the latest arrests, the total number of arrests went up to 131 in the case.

A mob of hundreds of people including the factory workers where Kumara was serving as manager subjected him to severe torture and set him ablaze on Friday.

Police booked over 900 workers of Rajco Industries on the application of Uggoki Station House Officer (SHO) Armaghan Maqt under Sections 302, 297, 201, 427, 431, 157, 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code and 7 and 11WW of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

According to the complainant, the protesters slapped, kicked and hit Kumara with sticks before him and dragged him out of the factory on Wazirabad road where took his last breath. The protesters then set his body on fire, he added. The SHO said that he was helpless in front of the mob owing to shortage of personnel.

Police, however, arrested scores of suspects including those who allegedly planned it and incited others.

The police said that 26 suspects out of 131 played a central role in brutal killing of Sri Lankan factory manager.

The incident brought bad name to the country all over the world and caused a huge dent on the ties between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

In a statement, the police said that the suspects would be tried by an anti-terrorism court and the process of identifying suspects was still continuing.

Sri Lankan High Commissioner in Pakistan Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama expressed satisfaction over Pakistani authorities' response to Kumara's killing, and said the incident would not affect friendly ties between the two countries.

Talking to the reporters on Monday after meeting some PTI leaders who visited him to convey condolences, the envoy condemned the lynching, saying such incidents could not be tolerated but they were very sure that the incident itself was not targeting their country, religion or their race. It was an incident in isolation, he added.

Wijewickrama also said that a large number of suspects had already been rounded up and legal action was being pursued against them.

He also stated that discussions were underway with the Pakistani government as to how Kumara's family could be compensated.

