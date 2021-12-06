Sialkot lynching: Remains of Priyantha sent to Sri Lanka

(@FahadShabbir)

The Sri Lankan embassy officials received the body, put flowers on the casket and accompanied it to the airport to send it to their country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 6th, 2021) Pakistan on Monday sent the remains of Sri Lankan factory manager Diyawadanage Don Nandasri Priyantha — who was set ablaze by a mob over allegations of blasphemy on Friday.

Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine was also present there on the occasion. The last rites of Priyantha’s will be peformed upon arrival of his body in Sri Lanka.

Earlier, police arrested seven more suspects allegedly involved in torturing Sri-Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumara over blasphemy allegations.

With the latest arrests, the total number of arrests went up to 131 in the case.

A mob of hundreds of people including the factory workers where Kumara was serving as manager subjected him to severe torture and set him ablaze on Friday.

Police booked over 900 workers of Rajco Industries on the application of Uggoki Station House Officer (SHO) Armaghan Maqt under Sections 302, 297, 201, 427, 431, 157, 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code and 7 and 11WW of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

According to the complainant, the protesters slapped, kicked and hit Kumara with sticks before him and dragged him out of the factory on Wazirabad road where took his last breath. The protesters then set his body on fire, he added.

The SHO said that he was helpless in front of the mob owing to shortage of personnel.

Police, however, arrested scores of suspects including those who allegedly planned it and incited others.

The police said that 26 suspects out of 131 played a central role in brutal killing of Sri Lankan factory manager.

The incident brought bad name to the country all over the world and caused a huge dent on the ties between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

In a statement, the police said that the suspects would be tried by an anti-terrorism court and the process of identifying suspects was still continuing.

Sri Lankan High Commissioner in Pakistan Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama expressed satisfaction over Pakistani authorities' response to Kumara's killing, and said the incident would not affect friendly ties between the two countries.

Talking to the reporters on Monday after meeting some PTI leaders who visited him to convey condolences, the envoy condemned the lynching, saying such incidents could not be tolerated but they were very sure that the incident itself was not targeting their country, religion or their race. It was an incident in isolation, he added.

Wijewickrama also said that a large number of suspects had already been rounded up and legal action was being pursued against them.

He also stated that discussions were underway with the Pakistani government as to how Kumara's family could be compensated.