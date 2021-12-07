‘Sialkot lynching shook the entire nation,’: Religious scholars expressed solidarity with Sri Lanka

(@FahadShabbir)

The delegation of religious scholars met Sri Lankan High Commissioner and expressed grief over the gruesome murder of Sri Lankan citizen, assuring him that all the culprits involved in it would be justly dealt under the laws.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2021) Some of Pakistan’s prominent scholars from all schools of thoughts on Tuesday unanimously expressed condolences with Sri Lankan High Commission over the shocking incident of Sialkot lynching.

The scholars said that all culprits involved in the lynching of Sri Lankan citizen Diyawadanage Don Nandasri Priyantha would be brought to justice.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, the religious scholars expressed solidarity with the Sri Lankan people. Sri Lanka's High Commissioner to Pakistan Mohan Vijay Vikrama was also present there.

The scholars said that they visited the high commission to express grief over the unfortunate incident and assured the commission of their full support on it. They said that the issue would be dealt with justly. The delegation of the religious scholars from all sects led by Wifaqul Madaris Al-Arabia President Mufti Taqi Usmani had met the Sri Lankan high commissioner to express condolences over the gruesome murder of Priyantha In Sialkot on Friday.

Mufti Taqi Usmani said, “The entire nation is in shock over the gruesome murder,” He said that the incident was first of its nature and was against the true spirit of the entire nation. He said that he expressed solidarity with the Sri Lankan people on behalf of the religious scholars of Pakistan, saying that they [the ulema] equally shared the other side’s grief.

He also said that Priyantha’s family would also be compensated for their loss.

“Even though there can be no real compensation for the loss of a life,” said Mufti Taqi.

The delegation asked Mohan to convey their heartfelt condolences to the people and government of Sri Lanka. The delegation also thanked Mohan for giving time for meeting. Qibla Ayaz, the Chairman of Council of Islamic Ideology, said that action would be taken against the perpetrators under the laws of the land.

Hamid Saeed Kazmi and other prominent scholars also spoke on the occasion and they expressed grief over the said incident.

Sahibzada Hamid Raza said the religious scholars of Pakistan woud play their role in bringing the culprits to justice.

Speaking on the occasion, the Sri Lankan High Commissioner said that all of them strongly condemned the incident. He said that such incidents should not take place anywhere in the world.

“We are satisfied with the measures being taken by the Pakistan government in this case and we are confident that all the culprits would be justly be treated under the law of the land,” said the Sri high commissioner.

He said that the incident would not affect ties between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

On Dec 3, a mob killed Sri Lankan factory worker over allegations of blasphemy in Sialkot and set his body on fire. The incident damaged Pakistan's image all over the world. President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and others strongly condemned the incident, saying that such incidents coud not be tolerated. The state authorities assured that justice would be done in the case.