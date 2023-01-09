Sialkot made products in great demand at global market: SCCI President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik said on Monday that products manufactured in the city were in great demand in global market, currently 52 global brands were working with Sialkot.

In a press statement, he said that Sialkot industrialists were introducing their own brands whose demand was increasing globally.

Malik said that through export, Sialkot based small and medium industries earned foreign exchange amounting over US$ 4 billion last year and strengthening the national exchequer.

He said that Sialkot exporters had set unique examples of self-help by completing several mega projects on self-help basis including Sialkot international Airport Limited (SIAL), Sialkot Dry port and own private airline namely AirSial on self-help basis.

Malik said that with the special interest of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce, the establishment of Applied Engineering and Technology University in Sialkot was also in the final stage.

The SCCI President said that Sialkot exporters were the "Roaming Ambassadors" of Pakistan, who were not only travelling for fetching the highly valuable foreign exchange for the country but also making efforts to introduce Pakistan through their products.

He said that thousands of small and medium sized industries were functioning in and around Sialkot and was globally known for its quality products, unique export culture and for manufacturing value-added goods like leather products, sports goods, surgical instruments, gloves of all sorts, textiles items, sports wear, martial arts uniforms & accessories, musical instruments, kitchenware, hollow ware, knives, cutlery items and military uniform badges etc.

The SCCI President said the living standard of Sialkot people was much better than the peopleof other cities of the country.