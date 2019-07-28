UrduPoint.com
Sialkot Man Poisons His Children Over Domestic Dispute

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 2 minutes ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 01:21 PM

Sialkot man poisons his children over domestic dispute

The police have arrested father Javed and started investigation.

Sialkot (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 28th July, 2019) A man in Sialkot poisoned his children over a domestic dispute.

The man added some poisonous pills in a juice after a quarrel with his wife. He gave the drink to his children.

All five of the children were shifted to the hospital after their health deteriorated.

The incident took place in Rehmatpura area of Sialkot where the victim children were shifted to Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital. The children are being treated in the hospital.

The police have arrested father Javed and started investigation.

