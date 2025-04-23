Sialkot market committee witnesses auction process

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) As per the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Syed Hassan Raza, Executive Officer and Secretary Market Committee Sialkot Malik Abdullah, along with Auctioneer Market Committee Sialkot Syed Musharraf Abbas, visited the new vegetable and fruit market in Bhadal village of Sialkot early in the morning and witnessed the auction process.

On this occasion, the Auctioneer Market Committee reviewed the prices of vegetables and fruits and assured to take strict action against illicit profiteers.

Later, the Auctioneer Market Committee Sialkot reviewed the ongoing development works in the vegetable and fruit market and also issued orders to the concerned contractor to complete the work on time.