Sialkot New Deputy Commissioner Assumes Charge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 07:52 PM

The newly appointed Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javaid assumed the charge of his office on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :The newly appointed Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javaid assumed the charge of his office on Saturday.

He held different departmental meetings with the officials concerned and discussed matters related to the ongoing development projects.

