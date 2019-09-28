(@FahadShabbir)

People from all walks of life including refugees from Jammu and Kashmir, settled in Sialkot and Narowal districts, have hailed the historic speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan at the United Nations General Assembly Friday night

They said the prime minister successfully highlighted the highhandedness of Indian armed forces in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

Expressing his views, Rana Nadeem Ahmed, a local businessman, said prime minister's speech was eye opening, urging the world community to take practical steps for avoiding an expected bloodbath in held Valley after lifting of the longest curfew there. He said that the prime minister successfully managed to project the bleak picture of held Kashmir before the world nations.

Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Farah Azmi said Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech was historic, and it help the world community understand the gravity of the Kashmir issue. She said that the Indian government was trying to hoodwink the global community through its false propaganda against Pakistan, but now the international community was fully aware of the brutalities being committed by Indian troops in held Valley.

Some senior refugees, Ali Ahmed Dar, Shaheen Butt and islam Ahmed Kashmiri, said that they salute PM Imran Khan for presenting the Kashmir issue in a bold way in the UNGA. They said they were thankful to the prime minister and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi for taking pain and seeking Kashmir solution at the world fora.