Sialkot Peri-urban Planning Enters Final Stage:DC

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2023 | 01:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The peri-urban planning process of Sialkot district has entered the final stage,said Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi in a meeting held on Tuesday.

While addressing,he said that the local government and community development department Punjab prepared its plan for Peri-urban in six months through the urban unit.

The purpose of which was to identify areas for urban extension, industrial, commercial and agricultural purposes for the next fifty years.

He directed Assistant Commissioners to conduct a survey with urban unit consultants in your areas to prepare maps and to carefully review and formulate the recommendations.

The meeting was attended Additional Deputy Commissioners Rizwan Mehmood, Shahid Abbas, Assistant Commissioners Sufian Dilawar, Salman Zafar, Maheen Fatima and Chief Officers.

