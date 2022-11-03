Sialkot police arrested 276 POs, 117 court absconders in Sept

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Sialkot district police arrested 276 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 117 court absconders in September 2022.

According to a police spokesperson, during the crackdown illegal weapons including 8 Kalashnikovs, 164 pistols, 15 rifles, 11 guns, two revolvers and 1,673 bullets were also recovered and cases were registered in the respective police stations.

The district police continued crackdown on drug-peddlers, registered cases and recovered 147.112-kg hashish, 2.725-kg heroin, 1-kg opium and 920 bottles of liquor. The accused were sent to jail.