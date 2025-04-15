Sialkot police detain 1,868 Afghans

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Sialkot police has detained 1,868 Afghan nationals living illegally in different areas of the district since April 1 and sent them back to their country.

According to a police spokesperson, the process of returning Afghan citizen card holders is ongoing after the deadline for voluntary return expired. So far, 1404 Afghan citizens have been deported and another 109 illegally residing Afghan nationals have been detained and shifted to a special camp.

Some 464 have been voluntarily deported while 109 Afghan nationals are still present in the camp set up for deportation at Nawaz Sharif Hockey Stadium, Pasrur Road, who will also be sent to their homeland after necessary legal action.

Sialkot police continue raids against Afghan nationals residing illegally in the district.