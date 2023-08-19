Sialkot police organises peace walk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :The Sialkot police organized a peace walk from the DPO office to Kutchehry to promote religious tolerance and maintain law and order situation in the district.

The walk, led by SP Ziaullah, was attended by the Muslim, Christian, Hindu, Sikh and other religious leaders, lawyers, Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) representatives, teachers and people belonging to different walks of life in large numbers.

The participants in the peace walk strongly condemned the unfortunate incident in Jaranwala area. The district police officer (DPO), while talking to the media, said "our religion and society never allow any individual act to be punished collectively".

He said that protecting lives and property of the minority communities living in here was a priority and responsibility of everybody.

The DPO said, "Sialkot is a peaceful district, and we all have to maintain the atmosphere of peace together." He said that Sialkot police were closely monitoring the situation with full preparedness. He said that evil elements, who were the enemies of peace, would not be allowed to spread any kind of unrest and chaos.

At the end of the walk, the slogan of Pakistan Zindabad was raised and a special prayer was offered for the country's development and peace and prosperity.