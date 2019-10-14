UrduPoint.com
Sialkot Police Recover Valuables, Cash From Robbers, Return To Owners

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 07:53 PM

City Daska police have returned the stolen and snatched cash amounting to Rs 5.5 million, 16 tolas of gold ornaments worth Rs 1.5 million and 10 motorcycles to their owners after recovering from 26 members of inter-district dacoits and thieves gangs

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :City Daska police have returned the stolen and snatched cash amounting to Rs 5.5 million, 16 tolas of gold ornaments worth Rs 1.5 million and 10 motorcycles to their owners after recovering from 26 members of inter-district dacoits and thieves gangs.

A special ceremony was held at Daska City police station here, also attended by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala Region Tariq Abbas Qureshi, Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Mustansar Feroz and Assistant Commissioner Daska Maria Javaid.

RPO Tariq Abbas Qureshi and Sialkot DPO Mustansar Feroz handed over the recovered cash, gold ornaments and other valuables to their owners.

Appreciation certificates, shields and cash prizes were also given to the police party taking part in action against gangs.

