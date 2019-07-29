Sialkot Police Recovered The Body Of Man
Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 06:30 PM
Police on Monday recovered the body of man, who was shot dead by unidentified attackers near Bheelo Mehar Stop
According to Rescue 1122, the locals informed the rescuers about the presence of a body near Bheelo Mehar Stop.
The Rescue-1122 men rushed to spot and brought the body to a nearby hospital, which was later on identified as Manzoor, 25.
Police have sent the body for postmortem and registered a case.