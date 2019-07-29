Sialkot Police recovered the body of man

Police on Monday recovered the body of man, who was shot dead by unidentified attackers near Bheelo Mehar Stop

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) : Police on Monday recovered the body of man , who was shot dead by unidentified attackers near Bheelo Mehar Stop.

According to Rescue 1122, the locals informed the rescuers about the presence of a body near Bheelo Mehar Stop.

The Rescue-1122 men rushed to spot and brought the body to a nearby hospital, which was later on identified as Manzoor, 25.

Police have sent the body for postmortem and registered a case.