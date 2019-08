The police registered a case against 46 accused for attacking officials

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The police registered a case against 46 accused for attacking officials.

The accused also got freed proclaimed offender (PO) Sarwar from the police custody in Tarska, Daska tehsil.

According to the police, the police arrested 21 accused and sent them behind the bars.