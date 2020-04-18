Sialkot Police seize 6000 kites

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :The police here in Daska seized as many as 6000 kites and coated string from two vehicles during a special checking in the district.

Police team arrested seven accused for possessing kites and strings.

A local official stated that police team arrested seven accused---- Affaq Butt, Hussain Ali, Muhammad Usman, Shamas Ali, Muhammad Yasin, Awais Ahmed and Naeem Shahzad. Police sent them behind the bars after registering case. Further investigation was underway.