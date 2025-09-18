Open Menu

Sialkot Police Solve Rs. 30m Robbery, Recover Gold, Cash

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2025 | 04:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Police on Thursday solved a major Rs30 million robbery case using modern investigation techniques and arrested two suspects in the jurisdiction of Cantt Police Station.

According to police, Usman Akhtar, a resident of a local housing society, had lodged a complaint stating that he had shifted his family to another location due to the recent flood situation.

During their absence, unidentified thieves broke into his house and stole cash, gold, and valuables worth around Rs. 30 million.

Acting on the complaint, a special team from Cantt Police Station employed modern methods to trace the culprits. The police successfully arrested the two accused, identified as Osama Shafique and Muneeb Ahmed.

From their possession, police recovered 70 tolas of gold, Rs. 2.5 million in cash, luxury watches, and other valuables. The recovered items were handed back to the complainant’s family.

