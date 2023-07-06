Sialkot population is 4.4m now,DC tells delegation

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan said that in the recent census, the population of Sialkot district has reached 4.4 million people, the ratio of increase in population is 2.8 per cent.

Keeping in view the needs of the population of Sialkot district, the process of urban planning is going on, through which land will be zoned for agricultural, industrial and residential purposes.

He was addressing under-training officers of the 33rd senior management course of the National Institute of Management (NIM), Lahore and DC Office Complex, Sialkot.

Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs), Assistant Commissioners (ACs), education, Health, Agriculture, Development officers were also present.

DC Adnan said that Sialkot district was facing the threat of floods due to Chenab river flooding. He said that the district administration, rescue and relief departments are on alert and planning had been completed for setting up 22 relief camps in different areas.

He said that work on important projects such as water supply and drainage, construction of roads, restoration of parks, University of Applied Sciences and Emerging Technology in Sambrial, Wazirabad Road, Pasrur Road, etc. was in progress.

The DC said that construction of the High Performance Centre has been completed, the government has allocated Rs. 800 million for the Jinnah Stadium in the current financial year.

He further said that restoration of Talab Sheikh Maula Bakhsh ground to its original condition, restoration of Khayaban-e-Iqbal Park is in progress, while construction of Sialkot Gymkhana is part of the future planning.

DC Adnan said that the Punjab government was determined to ensure implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for safety of foreigners living in Sialkot.