Sialkot Public School BoG Meeting
Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2024 | 06:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) A meeting of the Board of Governors of Sialkot Public School was held under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain.
Babar Iqbal was unanimously elected as Chairman and Amin Ahsan as Vice Chairman. According to a handout, the meeting of trustees of Sialkot Public School, Pasrur Road, was held in DC office under the chairmanship of the DC. The meeting was attended by Secretary Board of Trustees/Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Anum Babar, Members Sialkot Board of Trustees Abdul Ghafoor Malik (President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry), Mian Naeem Javed, Muhammad Akmal Cheema, Uzma Zaka, Arshad Ahsan Mir, Hanif Khan, Mian Riaz, Tahir Majeed Kapoor, Sohail Khawar Mir, Imran Ashraf, Qaiser Shabbir, Khawaja Masood Akhtar, Tahir Saleem Mirza, Amin Ahsan, Ahsan Naeem, Tahir Butt and other members.
In the meeting, the process of election of chairman and vice chairman of Sialkot Public School was held and after which the members of the board of governors unanimously elected Chairman Babar Iqbal and Vice Chairman Amin Ahsan. Dc Muhammad Zulqarnain, while congratulating the newly elected Chairman and Vice Chairman, said that they should make Sialkot Public School an ideal school from which graduating students can set an example. He said that for the construction and development of the institution, management committees will be formed to promote academic, development, financial, transport and co-curricular activities.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar
The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..
Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..
No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR
Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions
Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar3 minutes ago
-
3500 liter low quality milk destroyed by PFA5 minutes ago
-
Value added textile sector demands continuity of FTR5 minutes ago
-
Police launch search operation in Rawat to maintain peace, law & order5 minutes ago
-
Scholarship cheques distributed5 minutes ago
-
Man dies in road accident5 minutes ago
-
Levies Force arrests proclaimed offender in Kachhi15 minutes ago
-
PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal provisioning of internet services15 minutes ago
-
AGPR issues funds availability certificates for all pending applications15 minutes ago
-
PHC restricts WSSP from dumping of solid waste near populated area, directs for locating alternate s ..25 minutes ago
-
Police claim to arrest purse snatcher in Rawalpindi25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan faces significant challenge of forced labour: ILO35 minutes ago