Sialkot Public School BoG meeting

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) A meeting of the Board of Governors of Sialkot Public School was held under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain.

Babar Iqbal was unanimously elected as Chairman and Amin Ahsan as Vice Chairman. According to a handout, the meeting of trustees of Sialkot Public School, Pasrur Road, was held in DC office under the chairmanship of the DC. The meeting was attended by Secretary Board of Trustees/Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Anum Babar, Members Sialkot Board of Trustees Abdul Ghafoor Malik (President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry), Mian Naeem Javed, Muhammad Akmal Cheema, Uzma Zaka, Arshad Ahsan Mir, Hanif Khan, Mian Riaz, Tahir Majeed Kapoor, Sohail Khawar Mir, Imran Ashraf, Qaiser Shabbir, Khawaja Masood Akhtar, Tahir Saleem Mirza, Amin Ahsan, Ahsan Naeem, Tahir Butt and other members.

In the meeting, the process of election of chairman and vice chairman of Sialkot Public School was held and after which the members of the board of governors unanimously elected Chairman Babar Iqbal and Vice Chairman Amin Ahsan. Dc Muhammad Zulqarnain, while congratulating the newly elected Chairman and Vice Chairman, said that they should make Sialkot Public School an ideal school from which graduating students can set an example. He said that for the construction and development of the institution, management committees will be formed to promote academic, development, financial, transport and co-curricular activities.