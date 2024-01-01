Sialkot Rescue 1122 received 239,065 calls last year

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal presented the annual performance report of Rescue 1122 Sialkot.

According to the Rescue 1122 spokesperson, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal held a meeting to review the annual performance of the Rescue at Rescue Central Station Sialkot, Kutchery Road.

The meeting was attended by Emergency Officer Irfan Yaqoob, Rescue and Safety Officer Muhammad Ehsan, Samiullah Gondal, Muhammad Sultan, Station Incharges Zia-ul-Mustafa, Transport Maintenance Inspector Muhammad Usman and the In-charges of other rescue stations.

During the meeting, Emergency Officer Irfan Yaqoob said that Rescue Sialkot Control Room had received 239,065 calls in the year 2023, out of which 27,000 were emergency calls while the rest were informational or unnecessary calls. He said that the emergency calls included 9,459 road accidents, 698 fire incidents, 37 drowning incidents, 6 building collapse incidents, 12,617 medical emergencies, 779 crime emergency calls, 2,515 animals rescue and other rescue operations while 889 falls from height, while major accidents included 3 fire incidents and one building collapse incident.

He said that Rescue 1122 responded in time and rescued 25753 people, out of which 8288 victims were given first aid on the spot, 16258 injured were shifted to hospital after providing medical treatment while 1153 injured died on the spot or during shifting to hospital. "Rescue 1122 rescued and shifted 54 people to safer places during monsoon and flood season.

It not only saved people's lives in fire incidents but also saved goods worth millions of rupees," he added.

He said that Rescue 1122 transferred 482 patients from Basic Healthcare to Advanced Healthcare Hospitals under the Patient Transfer Service for better medical facilities. Rescue 1122 also continued an awareness campaign of accident prevention and first aid among people which included first aid training, fire prevention for common people. It conducted 261 training courses in which 4677 people were trained, while 412 people were trained in 19 sessions of the five-day training course CADRE. Besides, regular building inspection was also started to ensure fire safety arrangements in buildings above 50 feet across the district to ensure the safety of people's life and property by making the buildings safe, he added.

Together with the district administration, volunteers also participated in the polio campaign in the district at various places at Lorry Adda, Sublime Chowk and Doburji Chowk, administered polio drops to 3,850 children in different polio campaigns in the year 2023, he added.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal appreciated the annual performance and urged all the rescuers to continue playing their role in making society safer under the Primary objective of Director General Dr. Rizwan Naseer with the same enthusiasm. While issuing instructions to all the in-charges, he said that the quality of service should be maintained in all circumstances and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.