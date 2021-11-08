UrduPoint.com

Sialkot Rescue-1122 Reviews Monthly Performance

Mon 08th November 2021 | 05:45 PM

A meeting of District Emergency Board and District Disaster Management Authority was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Abdul Rauf in the DC office, here on Monday

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal told the meeting that Rescue-1122 responded to 1,952 emergencies in October, including 856 road accidents, 60 fire emergencies, 58 crime emergencies, five drowning incidents, 797 medical emergencies and 176 special rescue emergencies.

He said that Rescue-1122 shifted 1,253 seriously injured people to hospital and provided the first aid to 627 people on-the-spot. Rescuers also shifted 80 bodies to the hospital.

In October, 35 patients were transferred from Sialkot to Lahore by Rescue-1122 under patient transfer service, he added.

He said that Rescue-1122 provided first aid, emergency relief and firefighting training to 256 people at nine training sessions in October, under the community training programme.

