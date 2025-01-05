Sialkot Rescue 1122 saved 31,408 lives in 2024

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) In the year 2024, Rescue Sialkot received 34,578 emergency calls and saved 31,408 precious lives.

According to a rescue spokesperson, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal held a meeting at Central Rescue Station Kutchery Road, Sialkot, to review the annual performance.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal presented the annual performance report of Rescue 1122 Sialkot. Emergency Officer Irfan Yaqoob, Rescue and Safety Officer Pasrur Muhammad Ehsan, Rescue and Safety Officer Sambrial-ul-Mustafa, Rescue and Safety Officer Daska Muhammad Sultan, Rescue and Safety Officer Sialkot Muhammad Raza, Transport Maintenance Inspector Muhammad Usman and other Station In-charges were also present on this occasion.

During the meeting, Emergency Officer Irfan Yaqoob, while giving a briefing regarding the performance of the rescue said that Rescue Sialkot received 2,43,159 calls in the year 2024, out of which 34,578 were emergency calls and the rest were informational or unnecessary calls. He said that the emergency calls included 11,602 road accidents, 879 fire incidents, 61 drowning incidents, 9 building collapse incidents, 15,900 medical emergencies, 817 crime emergency calls, 1 cylinder explosion and 5,309 animal rescue and other rescue operations.

Rescue 1122 responded promptly and rescued 32,804 people, out of which 13,869 victims were provided with first aid on the spot, 17,539 injured were shifted to hospital after medical assistance, while 1,396 injured died on the spot or during hospital shifting. He said that rescue 1122 continued its rescue activities during the monsoon and flood seasons.

Rescue 1122 not only saved lives but also saved property worth millions in fire incidents. Rescue 1122 shifted 172 patients from basic healthcare to advanced healthcare hospitals under the patient transfer service for better medical facilities, he further added.

He said that rescue 1122 also continued its awareness campaign on accident prevention and assistance among the people, which included first aid training for the general public, fire prevention.

He added that rescue 1122 conducted 177 training courses in which 3328 people were trained, while 920 people were trained in 38 sessions of the five-day training course CADRE.

Under the Rescue Scouts Program 3019, under the Pakistan Life Saver Program 4629 and under the Prime Minister Program 1281 students and the general public were trained. Apart from this, regular building inspections have been started to ensure fire safety arrangements in buildings higher than 50 feet across the district so that the buildings can be made safe and the safety of people's lives and property can be ensured, and emergency response teams have also been formed in them.

Rescue Scouts teams have also been established at the Union Council premises so that timely relief operations can be initiated in any emergency situation.

Rescue 1122 rescue volunteers stand side by side with the rescuers, day or night, in wind or storm, under the leadership of Rescue Warden In-charge Jamil Janjua. They also participated in the polio campaign in the district along with the district administration. At different places in Lari Adda, Sublime Chowk and Dabarji Chowk, volunteers administered polio drops to 4,250 children in various polio campaigns in the year 2024.

In view of the ongoing development works across the district, they also played an important role in saving the public from hardship and suffering.

Rescue volunteers also performed emergency duties along with the rescuers.

The rescuers have also started physical exercise in different public parks on a daily basis in the morning and evening to promote health among the public.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal said at the end of the meeting that in the year 2024, under the leadership of Secretary Emergency Services Dr. Rizwan Naseer has been dedicated to serving the public.

DEO Engineer Naveed Iqbal appreciated the annual performance of the rescue and urged all rescuers to continue playing their role in making the society safe with the same enthusiasm and passion under the Primary objective of the emergency services.

He also issued instructions to all Station In-charges and said that the quality of service should be maintained at all times and negligence of any kind will not be tolerated.