Open Menu

Sialkot Rescue Volunteers To Participate In Lahore Contests

Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Sialkot rescue volunteers to participate in Lahore contests

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Regional Emergency Officer (REO) Syed Kamal Abid said on Monday that rescue training would have to be provided to volunteer citizens to save lives of accident victims and patients in case of an emergency.

He said that to make society safe, "we will have to provide training to the common man so that in case of any emergency, people can provide help to save lives before arrival of the rescue personnel".

He said two teams of rescue volunteers would participate in the national level volunteer competitions at the Emergency Services academy Lahore.

According to a spokesperson, Rescue 1122, under the leadership of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal, organised a Community Action for Disaster Response (CADRE) challenge between Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) of trained volunteers of different union councils of the district at Central Rescue Station Kutchery Road, in which various teams participated.

A team of women volunteers also participated in the competitions.

The challenge included classifying patients in any emergency situation, providing the first aid, extinguishing fire by taking timely action in case of fire, searching and trying to evacuate patients in case of a building collapse, a practical demonstration of rescuing a person, who is drowning or trapped in fast flowing water.

Addressing the participants, the Regional Emergency Officer said the first objective of the emergency service was to make society safe, and emergency training would have to be provided to the common people to achieve the target. He congratulated the winning team and said it would represent Sialkot in the volunteer competitions to be held at Lahore Emergency Services Academy.

Related Topics

Lahore Accident Fire Water Road Reo Man Sialkot Rescue 1122 Women National University

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Commerce Board, Advisory Council ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce Board, Advisory Council discuss future strategy at Eng ..

27 minutes ago
 TDRA unveils ‘GovSign’ initiative

TDRA unveils ‘GovSign’ initiative

27 minutes ago
 PM Kakar says Chinese investment to give impetus t ..

PM Kakar says Chinese investment to give impetus to Pakistan’s economic growth

40 minutes ago
 Dubai Future Fellowship Programme holds workshop t ..

Dubai Future Fellowship Programme holds workshop to explore solutions for the ch ..

57 minutes ago
 SC declares civilians'trial in military courts as ..

SC declares civilians'trial in military courts as unconstitutional

1 hour ago
 Dubai to host ‘Arab Health 2024’ in January

Dubai to host ‘Arab Health 2024’ in January

2 hours ago
IMARAT Launches the New Center of Islamabad: A $50 ..

IMARAT Launches the New Center of Islamabad: A $500M Project

2 hours ago
 GCC unified tourist visa to be introduced between ..

GCC unified tourist visa to be introduced between 2024 and 2025: Al Marri tells ..

3 hours ago
 Consul General of Iran Hassan Nourian is taking pr ..

Consul General of Iran Hassan Nourian is taking practical steps to promote bilat ..

3 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan decide to bat first a ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan decide to bat first against Afghanistan today

3 hours ago
 Interior Minister calls for capacity building of P ..

Interior Minister calls for capacity building of Police on scientific basis

4 hours ago
 Senate session to be convened this week to discuss ..

Senate session to be convened this week to discuss Palestine issue

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan