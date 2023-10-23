Sialkot rescue volunteers to participate in Lahore contests

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Regional Emergency Officer (REO) Syed Kamal Abid said on Monday that rescue training would have to be provided to volunteer citizens to save lives of accident victims and patients in case of an emergency.

He said that to make society safe, "we will have to provide training to the common man so that in case of any emergency, people can provide help to save lives before arrival of the rescue personnel".

He said two teams of rescue volunteers would participate in the national level volunteer competitions at the Emergency Services academy Lahore.

According to a spokesperson, Rescue 1122, under the leadership of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal, organised a Community Action for Disaster Response (CADRE) challenge between Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) of trained volunteers of different union councils of the district at Central Rescue Station Kutchery Road, in which various teams participated.

A team of women volunteers also participated in the competitions.

The challenge included classifying patients in any emergency situation, providing the first aid, extinguishing fire by taking timely action in case of fire, searching and trying to evacuate patients in case of a building collapse, a practical demonstration of rescuing a person, who is drowning or trapped in fast flowing water.

Addressing the participants, the Regional Emergency Officer said the first objective of the emergency service was to make society safe, and emergency training would have to be provided to the common people to achieve the target. He congratulated the winning team and said it would represent Sialkot in the volunteer competitions to be held at Lahore Emergency Services Academy.