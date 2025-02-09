Sialkot' S 'Hockey Stick' Makers Supply Top Brands Worldwide: Report
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2025 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Sialkot's handmade hockey sticks, available in two styles, composite and wood are renowned globally for their unique craftsmanship and artistry, with approximately 200,000 sticks produced annually, generating substantial
revenue.
A recent report by a private news channel highlighted Sialkot's emergence as a key player in the global hockey stick market, with the city's handmade sticks being exported worldwide, symbolizing Pakistani craftsmanship and making a significant contribution to Pakistan's economy.
Sialkot's sports goods industry, particularly its handmade hockey sticks has become a global phenomenon, with the city's manufacturers catering to a significant portion of the world's hockey demand, a testament to Pakistan's enduring legacy as a top-ranked hockey nation, said an owner of a factory Khawar Anwar.
He noted that while foreign players largely prefer composite hockey sticks, European schools mandate the use of wooden sticks, resulting in a high demand for Pakistani-made, Sialkot-crafted wooden hockey sticks.
He explained that they are engaged in the production of two distinct types of hockey sticks including composite sticks, which are favored by professional players for their lightweight and durable properties, and wooden sticks, which are preferred by schools and training institutions in Europe due to their traditional feel and mandatory usage in certain programs, with both varieties being meticulously crafted to meet the highest standards of quality and performance.
Qamar Baig, a production manager at a Sialkot factory, revealed that their company tailors its production to meet the specific demands of customers, carefully crafting high-quality hockey sticks that have enabled them to generate substantial revenue.
He attributed their success to the exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail that goes into each stick, which has earned them a loyal customer base and a reputation for excellence in the industry.
A worker at the Sialkot factory elaborated on the meticulous process of preparing the hockey sticks, explaining that it begins with the careful selection of high-quality wood, typically from the KPK , which is then cut and shaped to precise specifications.
The wood is subsequently treated with a specialized process to enhance its durability and strength, he said, adding, the worker demonstrated how the sticks are then carefully crafted, with each one undergoing a series of intricate processes, including shaping, sanding and polishing to achieve the perfect balance of weight, flexibility and
performance.
Finally, the sticks are meticulously inspected for quality and accuracy before being packaged and shipped to customers around the world, he added.
"I have been using Sialkot-made hockey sticks for years and I can confidently say they are the best in the world," said a professional hockey player from Germany.
"The quality is exceptional, the craftsmanship is impeccable and the performance is unmatched. I have tried other brands, but none compare to the Sialkot sticks."
The sticks are durable, responsive, and consistent, which is exactly what our players need to perform at their best, said a citizen."
