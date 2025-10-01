Sialkot Safe City warns public against fake E-Challan messages

Sialkot Safe City authorities clarified that official traffic e-challan messages are only sent from the Punjab government's verified number 8070, and any messages from other numbers

should be considered fake and illegal.

An official from the DPO Office stated on Wednesday that a large number of citizens had reported

receiving fraudulent e-challan messages from unknown numbers. These messages, falsely claiming

to be from Safe City, were being used to deceive the public into sharing personal

or financial information.

“Safe City does not request cash, bank account details, or any other personal information via SMS,”

the official emphasized.

“All legitimate communication regarding traffic e-challans is made

only through the official number 8070.”

He added that some scammers were attempting to impersonate Safe City officials to rob citizens.

“All Safe City services are completely free of charge. Citizens are strongly advised not to respond to any messages from unofficial numbers or make any payments.”

The public has been urged to report such incidents to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) or contact the emergency helpline 15 for assistance.