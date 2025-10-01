Sialkot Safe City Warns Public Against Fake E-Challan Messages
Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2025 | 06:51 PM
Sialkot Safe City authorities clarified that official traffic e-challan messages are only sent from the Punjab government's verified number 8070, and any messages from other numbers
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Sialkot Safe City authorities clarified that official traffic e-challan messages are only sent from the Punjab government's verified number 8070, and any messages from other numbers
should be considered fake and illegal.
An official from the DPO Office stated on Wednesday that a large number of citizens had reported
receiving fraudulent e-challan messages from unknown numbers. These messages, falsely claiming
to be from Safe City, were being used to deceive the public into sharing personal
or financial information.
“Safe City does not request cash, bank account details, or any other personal information via SMS,”
the official emphasized.
“All legitimate communication regarding traffic e-challans is made
only through the official number 8070.”
He added that some scammers were attempting to impersonate Safe City officials to rob citizens.
“All Safe City services are completely free of charge. Citizens are strongly advised not to respond to any messages from unofficial numbers or make any payments.”
The public has been urged to report such incidents to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) or contact the emergency helpline 15 for assistance.
Recent Stories
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
Phase-III of Himmat Card programme starts
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
PSX gains 146 points to close at 165,640
Sargodha University signs pact with Bargad to promote youth empowerment
MoHAP, WHO organise training programme to enhance elderly care capacities
Abu Dhabi Customs, US Customs and Border Protection explore enhanced cooperation
Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 'Al Ain Masters 2025' badminton championship
Court rejects bail pleas of 6 accused in APP mega corruption case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Medical, dental clinics visited to ensure compliance with healthcare regulations17 minutes ago
-
IHC rules wife's rights to receive maintenance expense is unconditional17 minutes ago
-
Driving license issuance up 500 pc as citizens rush to ITP offices17 minutes ago
-
Breast Cancer: A growing threat to human health17 minutes ago
-
IHC directs NCCI to present witnesses in blasphemy case17 minutes ago
-
Drug-trafficker sentenced to life imprisonment, Rs 400,000 fine27 minutes ago
-
One Killed, another injured in motorcycles collision on link road Muqeem Shah27 minutes ago
-
ADCR inspects survey teams working to assess damages caused by floods37 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews cleanliness measures, orders 100pc success in door-to-door waste collection47 minutes ago
-
ITP adds 15 new licensing desks at Faizabad to facilitate citizens47 minutes ago
-
Smog: Paddy farmers barred from burning crop remains47 minutes ago
-
F-9 park parking firing: two accused held, weapon recovered57 minutes ago