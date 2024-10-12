Sialkot school trip tragedy: One student killed, several injured in Islamabad bus accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) A school trip took a tragic turn when a bus carrying students from Sialkot on Saturday involved in an accident at Shakarparian, Islamabad.

According to a spokesman for the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, one student lost his life, and seven others sustained serious injuries in the crash.

The incident occurred when the bus, en route from Sialkot, veered off course at Shakarparian after the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle.

All injured students were promptly transported to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Polyclinic Hospital for medical treatment.

The district administration confirmed that the students were receiving the necessary medical care.

The driver of the bus fled the scene following the accident. Authorities are currently investigating the incident and suspect driver's negligence. Efforts are underway to track down and apprehend the driver.

In the aftermath, transport arrangements have been made to safely return the remaining students to Sialkot. Officials stated that they are working closely with both the school administration and Sialkot district authorities to ensure the students’ safe journey back home.