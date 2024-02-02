Sialkot Stronghold Of PMLN: Armughan
Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2024 | 07:52 PM
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate from National Assembly constituency NA-70 Chaudhry Armughan Subhani said on Friday that Sialkot is a stronghold of the party and people of this city love Nawaz Sharif
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate from National Assembly constituency NA-70 Chaudhry Armughan Subhani said on Friday that Sialkot is a stronghold of the party and people of this city love Nawaz Sharif.
While addressing various public gatherings during his election campaign in his constituency, he said people's participation in public gathering at Jinnah Stadium some days ago showed that Sialkot still belonged to Nawaz Sharif. He said the PML-N would emerge victorious on February 8 with the grace of Allah, and country's development would restart from where it was stopped five years ago. He said the PML-N's fight was against inflation and unemployment.
Subhani said people have the power to change the destiny of the country, the PML-N would come to power with the power of vote. He said that under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, efforts would continue to solve problems of people.
Recent Stories
HBL sets Industry Benchmark with over Rs 2 billionworth of financingforSolar-pow ..
ECP’s code of conduct to be ensured in general elections: DPO Dera
Financial advisory services agreement signed for Roosevelt Hotel's development
SALU held peace walk in solidarity with Kashmiri people
Reforms in AJK local bodies act imminent
MD WASA for preparing waste water project design
Laptops distributed among WSSC internees under KPCIP
Hyderabad receives light showers
BISP holds prominent position as global leader in Social Protection Programs: Dr ..
Election 2024: Great enthusiasm witnesses among voters in merged tribal district ..
Sindh University Jamshoro remains closed from Feb 6 to 9
SU faculty expresses solidarity with Kashmiris people
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP’s code of conduct to be ensured in general elections: DPO Dera4 minutes ago
-
SALU held peace walk in solidarity with Kashmiri people4 minutes ago
-
MD WASA for preparing waste water project design10 minutes ago
-
Laptops distributed among WSSC internees under KPCIP10 minutes ago
-
BISP holds prominent position as global leader in Social Protection Programs: Dr. Saqib2 hours ago
-
Election 2024: Great enthusiasm witnesses among voters in merged tribal districts2 hours ago
-
Sindh University Jamshoro remains closed from Feb 6 to 92 hours ago
-
SU faculty expresses solidarity with Kashmiris people2 hours ago
-
Preparations for general elections 2024 in district Abbottabad discussed2 hours ago
-
Mandatory Hajj ritual training to begin on February 122 hours ago
-
Central Election Office set up for ROs of Multan2 hours ago
-
PML-N to win polls with huge majority: Rana Munawar2 hours ago