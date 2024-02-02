Sialkot stronghold of PMLN: Armughan

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate from National Assembly constituency NA-70 Chaudhry Armughan Subhani said on Friday that Sialkot is a stronghold of the party and people of this city love Nawaz Sharif

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate from National Assembly constituency NA-70 Chaudhry Armughan Subhani said on Friday that Sialkot is a stronghold of the party and people of this city love Nawaz Sharif.

While addressing various public gatherings during his election campaign in his constituency, he said people's participation in public gathering at Jinnah Stadium some days ago showed that Sialkot still belonged to Nawaz Sharif. He said the PML-N would emerge victorious on February 8 with the grace of Allah, and country's development would restart from where it was stopped five years ago. He said the PML-N's fight was against inflation and unemployment.

Subhani said people have the power to change the destiny of the country, the PML-N would come to power with the power of vote. He said that under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, efforts would continue to solve problems of people.