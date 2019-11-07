'Sialkot Tannery Zone,Export processing Zone in limbo'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) -:Former Senior Vice President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCC) Mian Muhammad Anwar expressed deep concern over non-functioning of mega Sialkot Tannery Zone (STZ) and Export Processing Zone (EPZ) projects.

Talking to journalists here on Thursday, he said Export Processing Zones Authority and Punjab Small Industries Corporation had failed to translate STZ,EPZ into reality in past 30 years.

He said main purpose to set up STZ was to shift as many as 276 tanneries presently functioning in ten clusters in and around city generate pollution, adding that the management had failed for installing treatment plant in the STZ in past ten years and pollution threats were still hovering over this export hub.

Mian Anwar said the tannery zone project was being developed on 392 acres of land costing Rs.406 million, while Sialkot EPZ was spreading over 238 acres of land and 881 plots of different categories costing Rs 184 million.

The mega project had no importance and utility for the local exporters of this export-oriented and cottage industry hub of the country.

The Ex-SVP underscored the need of holding probe into non-functioning of mega SEPZ project and persons responsible should be dealt with iron hands.