Sialkot Tax Bar Hosts Annual Dinner

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Sialkot Tax Bar hosts annual dinner

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) The annual dinner of the Sialkot Tax Bar Association for 2025-2024 was held in a local maruqee at Sialkot cantonment.

Commissioner RTO Ms. Syeda Noreen Zahra attended as the chief guest, while Commissioner RTO Bushra Fatima, Member Judicial Commission of Pakistan Shamshad Ahmed Bajwa, President District Bar Association (DBA) Sialkot Irfanullah Warraich and President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Ikram-ul-Haq attended as the guests of honour.

Tax officers, members of Pakistan Tax Bar, Lahore Tax Bar, Gujranwala Tax Bar and Gujarat Tax Bar also attended the banquet.

The event was formally started with the recitation of the Holy Quran and Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (PBUH).

President Sialkot Tax Bar Association, Muhammad Atif Malik, thanked all the participants and appreciated the work of his cabinet and committee chairman. He presented his requests to Chief Commissioner RTO Sialkot Syeda Noreen Zahra for resolving the problems of taxpayers and tax lawyers.

All the special guests also addressed the ceremony and expressed their views.

Later, all the executive committee members of the Tax Bar, committee chairman and all the special guests were awarded commemorative shields.

