Sialkot Tax Bar Hosts Annual Dinner
Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2025 | 03:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) The annual dinner of the Sialkot Tax Bar Association for 2025-2024 was held in a local maruqee at Sialkot cantonment.
Commissioner RTO Ms. Syeda Noreen Zahra attended as the chief guest, while Commissioner RTO Bushra Fatima, Member Judicial Commission of Pakistan Shamshad Ahmed Bajwa, President District Bar Association (DBA) Sialkot Irfanullah Warraich and President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Ikram-ul-Haq attended as the guests of honour.
Tax officers, members of Pakistan Tax Bar, Lahore Tax Bar, Gujranwala Tax Bar and Gujarat Tax Bar also attended the banquet.
The event was formally started with the recitation of the Holy Quran and Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (PBUH).
President Sialkot Tax Bar Association, Muhammad Atif Malik, thanked all the participants and appreciated the work of his cabinet and committee chairman. He presented his requests to Chief Commissioner RTO Sialkot Syeda Noreen Zahra for resolving the problems of taxpayers and tax lawyers.
All the special guests also addressed the ceremony and expressed their views.
Later, all the executive committee members of the Tax Bar, committee chairman and all the special guests were awarded commemorative shields.
Recent Stories
Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter
Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory
UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..
13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..
UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..
UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..
Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..
'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship
UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fashe ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties
Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..
Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Delegation of US congress calls on Ayaz Sadiq27 minutes ago
-
Pakistani overseas’ delegation visits Lok Virsa37 minutes ago
-
PM grieved over demise of Prof Khurshid Ahmed37 minutes ago
-
DPM, Omani FM discuss regional peace, security47 minutes ago
-
PTI negative politics hinders national's progress: Rana Ihsaan57 minutes ago
-
Secretary stresses for timely completion of development projects1 hour ago
-
Zia Lanjar laud President Asif Ali Zardari , Bilawal Bhutto i for bringing political in country1 hour ago
-
Court remands 2 supporters of MQM-L to jail custody as 8 more supporters rounded up1 hour ago
-
Pink-Moon to be visible tonight across Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Prof Khurshid Ahmad passes away in UK at 932 hours ago
-
90,000 Pilgrims to depart under Road to Makkah Project: COO2 hours ago
-
Pakistan sees economic revival under Nawaz Sharif's leadership: Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh2 hours ago