Sialkot temple reopened after 72 years of closure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The historical "Shawala Teja Singh" temple, Sialkot has been reopened for performing the Hindu religious rituals following the completion of its renovation work with the cost of Rs 50 million.

Chairman Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Dr Aamir Ahmed and local hindu community leaders inaugurated the historical temple, Diwali function would be celebrated in the temple on Sunday (October 27) after 72 years. Hindu devotees performed religious rituals immediately after opening of the temple after partition of the Sub Continent.

The renovation work has been completed in the period of five months. The area of temple was 1 Kanal and 2 Marlas, said a press release issued here.