Sialkot to be made stronghold of IPP: Dr Firdous

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Central Secretary Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Spokesperson Dr Firdous

Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday that Sialkot would be made stronghold of the IPP.

Talking to former MPA Tahir Mehmood Hundli and former provincial minister

Chaudhry Muhammed Akhaq here at IPP Secretariat, she appealed to the

Election Commission of Pakistan to play an effective role regarding delimitation

in the city.

She expressed concern over abolishing a seat in the provincial assembly

in Sialkot and said that the current Constituencies did not provide adequate

public representation so the Election Commission should take notice in

this regard.

The three leaders expressed their determination to make Sialkot a stronghold

of the IPP, and said that by uniting and mobilizing the youth under the leadership

of IPP Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen and President IPP Abdul Aleem

Khan, could materialize the dream of development and progress of the country.

They also discussed on the political situation beside fielding possible candidates

in the general elections.

An overall political situation of Sialkot was discussed and other political issues

were also reviewed, including formulating a strategy to make the Istehkam-e-Pakistan

Party (IPP), active at the district level.

Matters pertaining to new constituencies made by the Election Commission

also came under discussion in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Dr Firdous with other political leaders also met representatives

of the Non-governmental Organization (NGO) "Chanan" at Awami Dera, Kobey

Chak.