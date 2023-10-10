Sialkot To Be Made Stronghold Of IPP: Dr Firdous
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2023 | 02:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Central Secretary Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Spokesperson Dr Firdous
Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday that Sialkot would be made stronghold of the IPP.
Talking to former MPA Tahir Mehmood Hundli and former provincial minister
Chaudhry Muhammed Akhaq here at IPP Secretariat, she appealed to the
Election Commission of Pakistan to play an effective role regarding delimitation
in the city.
She expressed concern over abolishing a seat in the provincial assembly
in Sialkot and said that the current Constituencies did not provide adequate
public representation so the Election Commission should take notice in
this regard.
The three leaders expressed their determination to make Sialkot a stronghold
of the IPP, and said that by uniting and mobilizing the youth under the leadership
of IPP Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen and President IPP Abdul Aleem
Khan, could materialize the dream of development and progress of the country.
They also discussed on the political situation beside fielding possible candidates
in the general elections.
An overall political situation of Sialkot was discussed and other political issues
were also reviewed, including formulating a strategy to make the Istehkam-e-Pakistan
Party (IPP), active at the district level.
Matters pertaining to new constituencies made by the Election Commission
also came under discussion in the meeting.
Meanwhile, Dr Firdous with other political leaders also met representatives
of the Non-governmental Organization (NGO) "Chanan" at Awami Dera, Kobey
Chak.