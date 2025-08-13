Sialkot to mark Independence Day with zeal

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Independence Day will be celebrated with traditional zeal, fervour and enthusiasm in Sialkot district.

The national flag hoisting ceremonies will also held in Daska, Sambrial, Bhopalwala, Ugoki, Pasrur, Badiana, Chawinda, Shakargarh and surrounding areas here.

Main national flag hoisting ceremony will be held at Sialkot Fort.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Saba Asghar Ali will perform the flag hoisting ceremony along with local political leaders at 9:00AM.