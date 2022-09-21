UrduPoint.com

Sialkot To Represent Annual Division Rescue Competitions

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Sialkot to represent annual division rescue competitions

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Sialkot district will represent the Annual Division Rescue Competitions to be held in Gujranwala Division on September 23, Friday.

Regional Emergency Officer (DEO) Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid said on Wednesday the annual rescue competition at divisional level would be held in Sialkot district, in which, teams from six districts (Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Sialkot and Gujranwala) would participate.

Rescue competitions will be based on height and depth rescue, emergency response, swimming, body search and firefighter (LFR, FR) techniques.

Regional Emergency Officer Gujranwala issued instructions to District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal and said to complete the arrangements at district level for holding thecompetitions.

He also inspected the building identified for competitions and reviewed the arrangements.

