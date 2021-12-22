Sialkot Tragedy: Senate observes one-minute silence

(@FahadShabbir)

The Senate on Wednesday observed a one-minute silence to pay respects to the victim of Sialkot tragedy, Priyantha Kumara, and decided to hold a thorough debate on the gruesome killing of the Sri Lankan national on December 24 (Friday) by suspending all other agenda items

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Senate on Wednesday observed a one-minute silence to pay respects to the victim of Sialkot tragedy, Priyantha Kumara, and decided to hold a thorough debate on the gruesome killing of the Sri Lankan national on December 24 (Friday) by suspending all other agenda items.

Leader of the House Shahzad Waseem requested Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani to observe one-minute silence to pay respect to the assassinated Sri Lankan national.

After the one-minute silence, Shahzad Waseem requested the chair that all members of the House wanted to express their sentiments over the tragedy, upon which Sadiq Sanjrani decided Friday's session for the purpose.

He said that a thorough debate would be held on December 24 (Friday). And no other agenda item would be taken up on that day.

Earlier, the chairman announced a panel of presiding officers, comprising Senators Mohammad Abdul Qadir, Jam Mahtab Hussain Dahar and Nazhat Sadiq, to conduct the proceeding of 316th Senate session in absence of Chairman and Deputy Chairman.