UrduPoint.com

Sialkot Tragedy: Senate Observes One-minute Silence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 07:02 PM

Sialkot Tragedy: Senate observes one-minute silence

The Senate on Wednesday observed a one-minute silence to pay respects to the victim of Sialkot tragedy, Priyantha Kumara, and decided to hold a thorough debate on the gruesome killing of the Sri Lankan national on December 24 (Friday) by suspending all other agenda items

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Senate on Wednesday observed a one-minute silence to pay respects to the victim of Sialkot tragedy, Priyantha Kumara, and decided to hold a thorough debate on the gruesome killing of the Sri Lankan national on December 24 (Friday) by suspending all other agenda items.

Leader of the House Shahzad Waseem requested Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani to observe one-minute silence to pay respect to the assassinated Sri Lankan national.

After the one-minute silence, Shahzad Waseem requested the chair that all members of the House wanted to express their sentiments over the tragedy, upon which Sadiq Sanjrani decided Friday's session for the purpose.

He said that a thorough debate would be held on December 24 (Friday). And no other agenda item would be taken up on that day.

Earlier, the chairman announced a panel of presiding officers, comprising Senators Mohammad Abdul Qadir, Jam Mahtab Hussain Dahar and Nazhat Sadiq, to conduct the proceeding of 316th Senate session in absence of Chairman and Deputy Chairman.

Related Topics

Senate Sialkot December All Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Global Energy Forum to start on 15th January in Ab ..

Global Energy Forum to start on 15th January in Abu Dhabi

24 minutes ago
 Around 131 parliamentarians to contest YPF electio ..

Around 131 parliamentarians to contest YPF elections on Thursday : Zain Hussain ..

2 minutes ago
 Speakers call for bridging gap between policy make ..

Speakers call for bridging gap between policy makers, stakeholders to fully tap ..

2 minutes ago
 AJK govt decides to hold LB polls in May next year ..

AJK govt decides to hold LB polls in May next year: PM

2 minutes ago
 Hashmi for strict action against fertilizer mafia

Hashmi for strict action against fertilizer mafia

2 minutes ago
 Saifullah Brothers, Marwat Ittehad make clean swee ..

Saifullah Brothers, Marwat Ittehad make clean sweep in Lakki Marwat

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.