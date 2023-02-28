Sialkot University delegation to participate in Eurasia Summit

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :A delegation of the University of Sialkot (USKT), under the leadership of Chairman board of Governors Faisal Manzoor, Executive Director USKT Muhammad Rehan Younas, and Director of International Linkages Dr Rukhshanda Saleem, would participate in the Eurasia Summit, which is taking place from March 1 to 3 in Istanbul, Turkey.

According to a spokesperson, the university would set up its separate booth there for convenience of those getting information about the USKT and Pakistan.

The summit is the largest international higher education event in Eurasia and provides great networking and academic partnership opportunities for higher education institutions from all around the world, he added.