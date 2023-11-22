Open Menu

Sialkot University Event Expresses Empathy With Palestinian People

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Sialkot University event expresses empathy with Palestinian people

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) An event was organised by the Department of Media and Communication Studies, in collaboration with the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, at the University of Sialkot here on Wednesday to express empathy with the people of Palestine.

Deans, faculty members and students actively participated in the thought-provoking session. The event commenced with the playing of Pakistan's national anthem, followed by the Palestine's anthem.

Dean Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences Dr Navid Jamil Malik delivered a heartfelt and poignant speech, expressing deep concern and empathy with the Palestinian people. His words were filled with compassion, reflecting the pain and sorrow over the situation. The emotional address was aimed to bring attention to the hardships being faced by the people of Palestine.

An online participation from Palestinian Ambassador Nadir Alturk and Palestinian student Ibrahim from the University of Lahore shed light on the current situation in Palestine, fostering a global perspective.

Students of Department of Media and Communication Studies showcased their creativity by performing a powerful skit, focused on Palestine's situation and world states' reaction to it, leaving a lasting impression on the audience.

After the performance by the media students, a powerful documentary, 'The Crescent Crusade & the Cross', was screened to foster a deeper understanding of the region, enlightening students about the complexities and importance of Palestine's history.

It was a moment of education, awareness and reflection. As the event concluded, head, Department of Islamic Studies, Dr. Abdur Rehman, presented a heartfelt 'Dua' for the people of Palestine, and great gratitude was extended to all participants by the dean Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences.

