Open Menu

Sialkot University Holds Dangal Event

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Sialkot University holds Dangal event

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The Sports Dangal event was organised at the University of Sialkot (USKT), with the presence of Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman, chief guest Chairman AirSial Muhammad Fazal Jilani, deans, directors, and faculty members at the event.

The Culture Day showcased various traditions with fervent student participation and vibrant performances, fostering companionship. Adrenaline-filled thrilling contests like musical chairs, tug-of-war, table tennis, badminton, hand wrestling, and e-gaming tournament were part of the celebrations.

Chairman AirSial Fazal Jilani praised the university's holistic development initiatives, and motivated aspiring athletes.

VC USKT Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman urged students to pursue excellence with determination and motivated students, saying that active participation in sports was good for physical health and fitness.

The event was concluded with the award of shields to guests as tokens of appreciation for their invaluable support.

Related Topics

Tennis Sports Badminton Student Sialkot Event

Recent Stories

Infinix Revolutionizes Esports with GT 10 Pro and ..

Infinix Revolutionizes Esports with GT 10 Pro and HOK as the Official Gaming Pow ..

4 minutes ago
 PTI Cricket Tournament 2024: Spartans Team Triumph ..

PTI Cricket Tournament 2024: Spartans Team Triumphs

11 minutes ago
 PITB HR Wing Organizes 'Mastering the Power of Pos ..

PITB HR Wing Organizes 'Mastering the Power of Positive Thinking' Workshop in Ce ..

12 minutes ago
 PM, CJCSC exchange views on professional matters o ..

PM, CJCSC exchange views on professional matters of armed forces

22 minutes ago
 English Premier League: Check schedule of remainin ..

English Premier League: Check schedule of remaining matches

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes Extraordinary Session of OIC Cou ..

Pakistan welcomes Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of FMs

1 hour ago
Swiss privacy firm observes high demand for VPN in ..

Swiss privacy firm observes high demand for VPN in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 ‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s g ..

‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s good if we get justice in our l ..

4 hours ago
 Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package

Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package

5 hours ago
 Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflecti ..

Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood

5 hours ago
 PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allie ..

PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan