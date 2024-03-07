Sialkot University holds Dangal event

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The Sports Dangal event was organised at the University of Sialkot (USKT), with the presence of Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman, chief guest Chairman AirSial Muhammad Fazal Jilani, deans, directors, and faculty members at the event.

The Culture Day showcased various traditions with fervent student participation and vibrant performances, fostering companionship. Adrenaline-filled thrilling contests like musical chairs, tug-of-war, table tennis, badminton, hand wrestling, and e-gaming tournament were part of the celebrations.

Chairman AirSial Fazal Jilani praised the university's holistic development initiatives, and motivated aspiring athletes.

VC USKT Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman urged students to pursue excellence with determination and motivated students, saying that active participation in sports was good for physical health and fitness.

The event was concluded with the award of shields to guests as tokens of appreciation for their invaluable support.