Sialkot University Holds Seminar, Walk To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2025 | 05:50 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The University of Sialkot organised an awareness seminar and solidarity walk in observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day, on Friday.

The event was held under the patronage of Faisal Manzoor, Chairman board of Governors, and the supervision of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khaliq-ur-Rehman.

Deans, directors, heads of departments, and students participated in the seminar.

Prof. Dr. Aslam Dar, Dean Interfaculty Linkages, said that freedom was never easily attained and urged Pakistanis to keep the spirit of Kashmir alive through their words and actions.

Kaleem Raza, Director Admissions, highlighted the historical and cultural ties between Sialkot and Kashmir, noting their shared heritage, trade, and deep-rooted brotherhood spanning centuries.

Following the seminar, a solidarity walk was held, with faculty members and students reaffirming their support for the people of Kashmir. The event served as a powerful reminder of the ongoing struggle for unity and freedom.

