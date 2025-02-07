Sialkot University Holds Seminar, Walk To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2025 | 05:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The University of Sialkot organised an awareness seminar and solidarity walk in observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day, on Friday.
The event was held under the patronage of Faisal Manzoor, Chairman board of Governors, and the supervision of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khaliq-ur-Rehman.
Deans, directors, heads of departments, and students participated in the seminar.
Prof. Dr. Aslam Dar, Dean Interfaculty Linkages, said that freedom was never easily attained and urged Pakistanis to keep the spirit of Kashmir alive through their words and actions.
Kaleem Raza, Director Admissions, highlighted the historical and cultural ties between Sialkot and Kashmir, noting their shared heritage, trade, and deep-rooted brotherhood spanning centuries.
Following the seminar, a solidarity walk was held, with faculty members and students reaffirming their support for the people of Kashmir. The event served as a powerful reminder of the ongoing struggle for unity and freedom.
Recent Stories
Hungarian State Secretary lauds Pakistan Armed Forces’ professionalism
UAE Federal Supreme Court approves extradition of Mehdi Charafa to Republic of F ..
DEWA, PMI partner to strengthen project management excellence, sustainability in ..
UOS signs agreement with Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh
Govt once again offers PTI another opportunity to hold negotiations
DIFC launches Dubai Financial Experts Program to develop national leaders in fin ..
Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Burjeel Orthopedic Institute at Burjeel Medical Cit ..
President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on ten UAE ambassadors
Hafeet Rail awards two strategic contracts to enhance logistics system, supply c ..
Angelina Malik reveals cancer diagnosis
PTI to hold rally in Swabi tomorrow: Salman Akram Raja
Jebel Ali Port welcomes historic first call of new Gemini service
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hungarian State Secretary lauds Pakistan Armed Forces’ professionalism3 minutes ago
-
Sialkot University holds seminar, walk to express solidarity with Kashmiris6 minutes ago
-
Rubaba terms Quetta Food Festival an excellent opportunity for business professionals, women in food ..6 minutes ago
-
Girl kidnapping attempt foiled in Raiwind6 minutes ago
-
Four dead, three injured in road accident6 minutes ago
-
CDF of Maldives Armed Forces calls on COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir6 minutes ago
-
Punjab shifts to capital-based property tax system16 minutes ago
-
Two killed in road mishap16 minutes ago
-
SCCI urges govt to early implement Safe City Project16 minutes ago
-
NICF extends application date till Feb 1516 minutes ago
-
SI dies of heart attack during duty16 minutes ago
-
Security Forces killed three khwarij in North Waziristan IBO16 minutes ago