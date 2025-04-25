Sialkot University hosts session on PM Youth Programme

The University of Sialkot (USKT) hosted a dedicated session under the PM Youth Programme, aimed at guiding students about national youth initiatives, opportunities and their active role in shaping the future of Pakistan

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The University of Sialkot (USKT) hosted a dedicated session under the PM Youth Programme, aimed at guiding students about national youth initiatives, opportunities and their active role in shaping the future of Pakistan.

According to the USKT, focal person for the PM Youth Program Fahad Shahbaz led the session and provided valuable insights into the “Digital Youth Hub” portal. He encouraged students to register, explore opportunities and stay connected with upcoming government initiatives.

He also shared that a new Youth Policy is in the pipeline, along with the introduction of a National Youth Act—both aimed at creating a stronger and more supported youth community across the country.

Students actively participated by asking questions and sharing their thoughts on youth development.

The session encouraged them to think beyond academics and explore how they can serve Pakistan through innovation, leadership and social responsibility.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman also addressed the gathering and talked about the importance of skill-based programs by referencing the NavTec initiative, which focuses on technical education and vocational training for young individuals.

He focused on the idea that the youth must be prepared not only with knowledge but with a sense of purpose and responsibility.

The PM Youth Hub session served as a reminder that today's students are tomorrow's change-makers and with the right guidance and opportunities, they can make a lasting impact on the nation.