Sialkot university organises awareness seminar on climate change

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :An awareness walk on climate change and environmental sustainability was organized by the Science Club of University of Sialkot here on Saturday.

Dr. Muhammad Danish (Dean Faculty of Sciences), along with guests Dr. Muhammad Sohail Sajid, Associate Professor and Dr.

Urfa Bin Tahir, Assistant Professor of Parasitology Department from University of Agriculture Faisalabad participated in walk.

Guests highlighted the importance of climate in animal's life.

A large number of students presented their research studies on climate change across the faculty of science.

The main objective of this event was to sensitize the participants on the latest trends, technologies and strategies to combat climate change and promote environmental sustainability while promoting innovative and creative solutions to climate change.