Sialkot University Organises Innovation Expo 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2025 | 05:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Science and Technology Society of the University of Sialkot (USKT) organised the Innovation Expo 2025, where students showcased their science, IT, business and AI projects.
The expo was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor USKT Prof. (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-Ur-Rahman along with Deans, Directors and Faculty members.
The event was managed by Dr. Nadia Nazish (Advisor) ST Society, Dr. Amna (Advisor) EMS Society, Dr. Muhammad Azeem (Secretary Societies board), Dr. Arsalan Masood (Director Faculty of Engineering and Architecture) and team members of both societies.
There was a visit to the different stalls and interactions with students where they presented a wide range of exciting and useful projects. Some focused on agricultural technology. Others worked on mobile app development, creating AI powered apps to solve real-life problems.
They also explored the power of blockchain technology by introducing projects on secure data management and transparent record-keeping.
Many shared their ideas for online e-commerce businesses, explaining how digital platforms can be used to run online stores, manage customers and promote products through digital marketing.
Vice Chancellor USKT Prof. (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-Ur-Rahman discussed the significance of such events and appreciated the participants for their passion and innovation, expressing confidence for the future leaders and later acknowledged the efforts of the organizing team, faculty and staff members in making the expo a success.
At the end, a prize distribution ceremony was held where shields and certificates were given to the winners, participants and the society members.
USKT remains committed to its goal for industry-linked research, entrepreneurial thinking and academic excellence.
Recent Stories
Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate Standing Committee on Housing & Works meeting held3 hours ago
-
Mirpurkhas admin pushes for affordable flour prices3 hours ago
-
TBH, CSJ hold seminar examining school textbooks content in Pakistan3 hours ago
-
Sindh Govt announces Public-Private Partnership for Fertilizer Production from Thar Coal3 hours ago
-
Russian ambassador honors Pakistani lawmaker Sahar Kamran for strengthening bilateral ties3 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz concludes two-day visit to Belarus3 hours ago
-
CM Maryam reaches Turkiye to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum 20253 hours ago
-
Efforts expedited for monsoon flood arrangements in Faisalabad3 hours ago
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight4 hours ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package4 hours ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik4 hours ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP4 hours ago