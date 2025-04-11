Sialkot University organises Innovation Expo 2025

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Science and Technology Society of the University of Sialkot (USKT) organised the Innovation Expo 2025, where students showcased their science, IT, business and AI projects.

The expo was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor USKT Prof. (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-Ur-Rahman along with Deans, Directors and Faculty members.

The event was managed by Dr. Nadia Nazish (Advisor) ST Society, Dr. Amna (Advisor) EMS Society, Dr. Muhammad Azeem (Secretary Societies board), Dr. Arsalan Masood (Director Faculty of Engineering and Architecture) and team members of both societies.

There was a visit to the different stalls and interactions with students where they presented a wide range of exciting and useful projects. Some focused on agricultural technology. Others worked on mobile app development, creating AI powered apps to solve real-life problems.

They also explored the power of blockchain technology by introducing projects on secure data management and transparent record-keeping.

Many shared their ideas for online e-commerce businesses, explaining how digital platforms can be used to run online stores, manage customers and promote products through digital marketing.

Vice Chancellor USKT Prof. (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-Ur-Rahman discussed the significance of such events and appreciated the participants for their passion and innovation, expressing confidence for the future leaders and later acknowledged the efforts of the organizing team, faculty and staff members in making the expo a success.

At the end, a prize distribution ceremony was held where shields and certificates were given to the winners, participants and the society members.

USKT remains committed to its goal for industry-linked research, entrepreneurial thinking and academic excellence.