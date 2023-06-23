Open Menu

Sialkot University Organises Interactive Session

Published June 23, 2023

Sialkot University organises interactive session

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :An interactive session of all heads of departments (HODs) at the University of Sialkot (USKT) was organised here on Friday, with Dr Mudassir Iqbal, President Global Associate for Academic Supervision UK, in the chair for promotion of trans-disciplinary academic supervisor and commercialisation of the final-year projects.

University Registrar Muhammad Yaqoob, Director MISD Dr. Sabeen Javaid, Dean Directors, HODs and faculty members actively participated in the session.

It was a great cross-disciplinary interaction that fostered critical thinking, adaptability, and a broader understanding of the establishment of an ecosystem.

The session delved into the key components, strategies and case studies of global ecosystems, equipping them with the knowledge to foster international cooperation and innovation.

Dr. Mudassir guided all HODs and faculty members to create a supportive and collaborative atmosphere where students can seek guidance, share ideas and engage in constructive discussions fostering discipline and a sense of accountability. He unveiled leveraging emerging techniques of big data analytics to drive innovation and create new opportunities within the global ecosystem.

The session concluded with a question-answer session.

