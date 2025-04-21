Sialkot University Plants Seeds Of ‘Ethio-Pakistan Fraternity Under Green Legacy’
Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) A tree-planting ceremony held in the University of Sialkot (USKT) on Monday as a part of the "Ethio-Pakistan Fraternity under Green Legacy" initiative, not just only to plant saplings of various species, but to sow the seeds of brotherhood between the two brotherly nations.
Special Envoy and Ambassador Extraordinary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE), Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula led the plantation activity alongside, USKT Vice Chancellor Dr. M Khaleeq ur Rehman and, USKT Chairman Faisal Manzoor, said a press release.
A Climate Forum titled “Fostering Strong Ethio-Pakistan Relations through Green Legacy Partnership” followed the plantation activity which takes inspiration from Ethiopia's highly successful Green Legacy Initiative of the Prime Minister of Ethiopia Dr. Abiy Ahmed.
The USKT organized the plantation activity and forum in collaboration of the Ethiopian Embassy Islamabad to promote the idea of Green Legacy in Pakistan as a part of their ongoing collaboration established last year.
Addressing the Climate Forum which was attended by over 1,000 students and academia, Ambassador Dr. Jemal lauded the enthusiasm of Pakistan's youth in environmental conservation efforts, and invited them to join the Ethiopian Embassy for clean and green efforts in Pakistan as a part of its programme—“the Ethio-Pakistan Fraternity under Green Legacy”.
“Since its launch in Pakistan in 2023, the Embassy has established collaborations with government bodies, academia, business chambers, and civil society to share Ethiopia's experience and promote joint climate action,” the ambassador noted.
He briefed the participants about the key aspects and benefits of the Green Legacy Initiative which not only protected environment but also contributed to green, resilient and sustainable economy in Ethiopia.
The ambassador said more than 40 billion saplings of trees, fruits and cattle feed were planted across Ethiopia in last six years that have boosted reforestation and afforestation, created enormous job opportunities in the agricultural sector, and fostered unity and brotherhood among our nations and nationalities.
In addition to that, he said, the FDR Ethiopia has been successfully transitioning to the green, resilient and sustainable economy, moving forward on fast pace to achieve Zero net emissions by 2050 especially by banning fuel car and incentivizing the Electric Vehicles under the landmark Green Legacy Initiative.
“With the same spirit, I have launched Ethio-Pakistan Fraternity under Green Legacy Programme here in Pakistan which is completely aimed at fostering brotherhood between the two brotherly nations through collaborative climate protection efforts,” the Ambassador remarked.
The Vice Chancellor of USKT expressed gratitude to the Ambassador for sharing footprint of the Green Legacy Initiative which undoubtedly helps the USKT to mobilize the youth for climate actions.
Lauding the crucial role of the Ambassador in promoting Ethio-Pakistan relations, the Chairman of USKT recalled the strong bond established by the Ethiopian Embassy and USKT over the years to foster the fraternity between the two nations.
The USKT also presented the ‘Best Ambassador Award’ to Ambassador Dr. Jemal on the occasion of the Climate Forum for his critical role in fostering strong relations between the FDR Ethiopia and Pakistan.
