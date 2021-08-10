Sialkot University, PVTC working jointly to promote entrepreneurship

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The University of Sialkot (USKT) and Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC) are working jointly for promotion of entrepreneurship, tech startups vocational training and youth empowerment.

Chairman PVTC Major (retd) Shahnawaz Badar visited the University of Sialkot and met the top officials. He was leading the PVTC delegation.

Executive Director USKT Muhammad Rehan Younas highlighted the need to develop a strategic plan for promoting entrepreneurial acumen among youths of Pakistan, to be supported by vocational training.