Sialkot University showcases innovation at Punjab Expo 2025

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The University of Sialkot (USKT) participated in the Punjab Innovation and Technology Expo 2025, held at the Expo Center Lahore and organised by the Punjab Higher education Commission (PHEC).

According to the USKT spokesman, students from various departments under the supervision of Dr. Arsalan Masood, Dr. Sabeen Javaid, Dr. Nadia Nazish, Dr. Aamna Khan, Dr.Ayesha Zafar and Dr. Hanan Afzal, showcased their innovative projects and research ideas at this prestigious event.

A special highlight was the great achievement where the Department of Fashion Design and Textile, under the supervision of head of department Alishba Manzoor secured the first prize for their project titled “clothing” along with a cash award of Rs. 500,000.

The event showcased 650+ student/ research projects, selected from 1,064 submissions across 48 universities and 19 colleges, addressing key social and industrial challenges through indigenous and cost-effective solutions.

Projects span 10 categories that included Electrical & Electronics, Mechanical & Allied Engineering, Chemical & Polymer, Civil & Environmental, Computer Science & IT, Sciences, Agriculture & Veterinary Biomedical/ Health/ Medicine, Social Sciences, business & Arts and Interdisciplinary.

Out of 32 projects submitted by the university, 24 were shortlisted after evaluation by PHEC and were presented in categories such as Computing & IT, Engineering and Social Sciences. These projects represented the hard work and creativity of students from departments like Computer Science, Information Technology, Software Engineering, Fashion Design and Textile, English, Commerce, Business Administration and Zoology.

This success under the visionary leadership of the worthy Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman is a testament to USKT’s continuous efforts to promote innovation, interdisciplinary learning and hands-on experiences for its students.