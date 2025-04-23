Open Menu

Sialkot University Showcases Innovation At Punjab Expo 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Sialkot University showcases innovation at Punjab Expo 2025

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The University of Sialkot (USKT) participated in the Punjab Innovation and Technology Expo 2025, held at the Expo Center Lahore and organised by the Punjab Higher education Commission (PHEC).

According to the USKT spokesman, students from various departments under the supervision of Dr. Arsalan Masood, Dr. Sabeen Javaid, Dr. Nadia Nazish, Dr. Aamna Khan, Dr.Ayesha Zafar and Dr. Hanan Afzal, showcased their innovative projects and research ideas at this prestigious event.

A special highlight was the great achievement where the Department of Fashion Design and Textile, under the supervision of head of department Alishba Manzoor secured the first prize for their project titled “clothing” along with a cash award of Rs. 500,000.

The event showcased 650+ student/ research projects, selected from 1,064 submissions across 48 universities and 19 colleges, addressing key social and industrial challenges through indigenous and cost-effective solutions.

Projects span 10 categories that included Electrical & Electronics, Mechanical & Allied Engineering, Chemical & Polymer, Civil & Environmental, Computer Science & IT, Sciences, Agriculture & Veterinary Biomedical/ Health/ Medicine, Social Sciences, business & Arts and Interdisciplinary.

Out of 32 projects submitted by the university, 24 were shortlisted after evaluation by PHEC and were presented in categories such as Computing & IT, Engineering and Social Sciences. These projects represented the hard work and creativity of students from departments like Computer Science, Information Technology, Software Engineering, Fashion Design and Textile, English, Commerce, Business Administration and Zoology.

This success under the visionary leadership of the worthy Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman is a testament to USKT’s continuous efforts to promote innovation, interdisciplinary learning and hands-on experiences for its students.

Recent Stories

Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dus ..

Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dussen, Matt Short not available ..

18 minutes ago
 Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rah ..

Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rahul Bhatt

24 minutes ago
 Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Paki ..

Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Pakistan

32 minutes ago
 Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair w ..

Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair with his nephew

38 minutes ago
 No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at th ..

No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at this point: SC

45 minutes ago
 PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding c ..

PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding celebrations style

53 minutes ago
The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & ..

The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium P ..

Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..

4 hours ago
 Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500 ..

Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025

8 hours ago
 New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Mu ..

New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan