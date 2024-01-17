SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) student society chapter at the University of Sialkot (USKT) organised an interactive session titled 'The Elevation: Navigating International Academic and Research Opportunities', here on Wednesday.

Dr. Moonisa Ahsan, a postdoc researcher in The Netherlands, served as the speaker, shedding light on various international scholarship opportunities in Europe. She delved into the challenges of studying abroad and provided insight on overcoming them.

She shared her own experiences and achievements, emphasising the importance of a clear purpose.

The session concluded with a question/answer session and students asked questions about career paths and research.

Dr. Moonisa expressed her appreciation for students' enthusiasm and the vibrant university environment, thanking the University of Sialkot, its management and the ACM student chapter for organising the event.